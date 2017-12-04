Pontiac Silverdome Implosion Fail

The implosion of Detroit’s iconic Pontiac Silverdome didn’t go as planned, after the charges were detonated the stadium was still standing.

Explosions went off Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The mayor’s office in Pontiac, said it had been informed by the company responsible for the demolition that only the kicker charges detonated, meaning the implosion did not take place.

“Although we’re waiting for a final assessment from the Adamo Group, we have been informed by them that eight shape charges didn’t go off on the main columns,” Mayor Deirdre Waterman said in a statement.