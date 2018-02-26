Pool Passes Now Available Online
By Dale Johnson
Feb 26, 2018 @ 11:23 AM
Season passes for the City’s public swimming pools are now available online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (select ePay services–“Buy a Pool Pass”).  All City pools open Saturday, May 26.  Family and individual passes are available at the following rates:

Star City Shores – Family $228, Youth $83, Adult $105

Aquatic Centers – Family $216, Youth $77, Adult $101

Highlands, 5511 N.W. 12th Street

  • University Place, 2000 N. 48th Street

Neighborhood Pools – Family $193, Youth $68, Adult $91

  • Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th Street
  • Ballard, 3901 N. 66th Street
  • Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets
  • Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Road
  • Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn Street
  • Woods, 33rd and “J” streets

For more information, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pool).

