Pool Passes Now Available Online

Season passes for the City’s public swimming pools are now available online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (select ePay services–“Buy a Pool Pass”). All City pools open Saturday, May 26. Family and individual passes are available at the following rates:
Star City Shores – Family $228, Youth $83, Adult $105
Aquatic Centers – Family $216, Youth $77, Adult $101
Highlands, 5511 N.W. 12th Street
- University Place, 2000 N. 48th Street
Neighborhood Pools – Family $193, Youth $68, Adult $91
- Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th Street
- Ballard, 3901 N. 66th Street
- Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets
- Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Road
- Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn Street
- Woods, 33rd and “J” streets
For more information, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pool).