Pool Passes Now Available Online

Season passes for the City’s public swimming pools are now available online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (select ePay services–“Buy a Pool Pass”). All City pools open Saturday, May 26. Family and individual passes are available at the following rates:

Star City Shores – Family $228, Youth $83, Adult $105

Aquatic Centers – Family $216, Youth $77, Adult $101

Highlands, 5511 N.W. 12th Street

University Place, 2000 N. 48th Street

Neighborhood Pools – Family $193, Youth $68, Adult $91

Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th Street

Ballard, 3901 N. 66th Street

Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets

Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Road

Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn Street

Woods, 33rd and “J” streets

For more information, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pool).