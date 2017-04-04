Pork Processor, Lincoln Grocery Store Chain Donate Protein To Food Bank

More than 30,000 pounds of protein have been donated by B&R Stores of Lincoln and distributor Smithfield Foods to the Food Bank of Lincoln, as part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes initiative.

Smithfield’s senior director of hunger relief Dennis Pittman said on Tuesday they are proud to support the many communities they call home.

“When we have one of our retail partners reach out to us and say there is a need, we want to be sure to step up and help them,” said Dennis Pittman, Smithfield’s senior director of hunger relief.

The donation to the Food Bank of Lincoln on Tuesday morning is equivalent to more than 120,000 servings, which will help families fight hunger across southeast Nebraska where more than 60,000 people are food insecure. Food Bank of Lincoln executive director Scott Young said this is a big donation of protein, which is hard to come by.

“The Smithfield donation, Helping Hungry Homes, is going to help like 56 households of single parents, a couple of kids, a meal a day for a year,” Young told KFOR News.

Throughout the annual tour, Smithfield will provide large-scale protein donations to more than 50 food banks across the country. The latest Food Bank of Lincoln donation adds to the more than 65 million servings of protein that have been donated nationwide since 2011.

The Hungry Homes Initiative also made a stop in Omaha on Tuesday.