Portion of Pine Lake to Close Monday

Pine Lake Road from South 61st Street to Highway 2 in South Lincoln will close to traffic starting Monday, March 5, for a widening and safety improvement project. The intersection at South 70th Street will remain open until late spring, but traffic will not be able to turn onto Pine Lake Road. Local access to neighborhoods and residences in the project area will be maintained. Construction is expected to be completed in September 2019, with a temporary opening of Pine Lake Road scheduled for winter 2018-19.

The improvements include widening the street from two to four lanes; adding roundabouts at Blanchard Boulevard and South 70th Street; installing railroad crossing gates; adding pedestrian and bike trails under crossings; building ADA-accessible sidewalks; and upgrading street lights to LED.

The project is being funded through the City’s Capital Improvement Program.