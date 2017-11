Police are still looking for a loaded handgun stolen over the weekend from a locked vehicle on 31st Street near W. Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS someone used a concrete block to break out drivers and passengers side windows to steal the loaded Glock from the center console. The handgun theft led to the discovery of a pickup stolen that same evening from 3527 S Street. It was found blocks from where the handgun was stolen…with windows broken out, too.