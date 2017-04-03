Possible Sighting Of Missing Tennessee Teen In Central Nebraska

The Kearney Police Department is investigating a possible sighting of missing teenager Elizabeth Thomas and suspect Tad Cummins.

The Police Department posted photos to their Facebook page late Sunday night of the pair and a truck they may be driving in. According to KPD, Thomas and Cummins could also be driving in a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue that was listed in the Amber Alert. Fifteen-year-old Thomas was reported missing on March 13 from Culleoka, a Tennessee community about 60 miles south of Nashville.

On March 15, there was a confirmed sighting of the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City. Cummins and Thomas were seen purchasing food items from the store. The surveillance images from the Walmart show Cummins had altered his hair to appear darker and Thomas may have changed her hair color to red.

Police have issued an Amber Alert for Thomas and say they have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping. KPD is warning you to use caution — it is believed Cummins has two handguns.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.