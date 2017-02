A 43-year-old postal worker from Lincoln is in jail right now for fraudulent credit card use. Working out of the Omaha Processing Center, Domonic Harris would use change-of-address forms on customer mail to get credit card applicants sent to him.

He’d fill them out using info from the victim. $1,200 worth of purchases were tracked back to businesses in Lincoln and Omaha. Harris allegedly managed to get private information from 50 different individuals.