Trouble for Bass Pro’s merger with Cabela’s. A key component has been withdrawn. The Office of Comptroller of the Currency indicates that Capital One withdrew its application to purchase ‘World’s Foremost Bank’ at the end of January.

Just 2 months ago, Cabela’s disclosed that Capital One was confident federal approval of their purchase of Cabela’s credit card division would go through, but not until this October, the date by which either Bass Pro Shops or Cabela‚Äôs could walk away from the deal.