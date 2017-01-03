There are 2 potential roadblocks to Bass Pro buying Cabela’s. The Federal Trade Commission has made a “second request” for information about the Bass Pro-Cabela’s combination.

The agency reviews corporate mergers to see whether they create monopolies and Capital One Bank “likely” will not get approval from federal bank regulators’ to acquire Cabela’s World’s Foremost Bank before October, when the agreement could be dropped. One analyst of mergers for Morningstar in Chicago said the 2 points listed in the filing raise “a small amount of uncertainty.”