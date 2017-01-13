Potential Salmonella Contamination Prompts Voluntary Hy-Vee Recall

Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling several candy trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Palmer Candy Company announced a limited recall of certain chocolate products after it was informed by its supplier, Valley Milk Products LLC, that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The voluntary recall includes selected products produced between Oct. 20, 2016, and Dec. 9, 2016, and shipped by Palmer Candy Company to grocery, convenience store and wholesale customers nationwide for repackaging.

Below is the product description, size and UPC number that can be found on the label of each candy tray that is being recalled.

Description/UPC:

Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz.

026133400000

Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz.

026133300000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz.

026131900000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz.

026131800000

Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz.

026266300000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz.

026267400000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz.

026267300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz.

026139100000

Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz.

026139300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz.

026139500000

Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz.

026139700000

Peppermint Bark, 4 oz.

026133800000

Peppermint Bark, 12 oz.

026133700000

Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz.

026267900000

9” Candy Tray, 16 oz.

026138000000

12” Candy Tray, 32 oz.

026138100000

16” Candy Tray, 48 oz.

026138200000

9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz.

026138600000

12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz.

026138700000

16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz.

026138800000

The candy trays were distributed to all of Hy-Vee’s 242 grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The product comes in a plastic container with a clear lid. The sell-by date range for all items is between Jan. 26, 2017 and Feb. 23, 2017. The sell-by date can be found at the top of the product label.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more sever illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Out of an abundance of caution Hy-Vee has decided to recall all candy trays that include products in the recall.

Customers who purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.