Power Knocked Out To Some LES Customers In South Lincoln

Close to 1,700 customers had power knocked out, due to a large tree limb that fell on power lines in a section of south Lincoln on Sunday afternoon.

Lincoln Electric System said the outage was at about 3 p.m. in an area that ranged from 14th-35th streets between South and Van Dorn.

LES crews went to work to restore the outage, and were still working to restore power to customers as of 4 p.m. Gusty winds are likely to blame for triggering the outage.

