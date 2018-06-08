Power Restored To LES Customers In Southeast Lincoln

Between 4,000 to 5,000 Lincoln Electric System customers in southeast Lincoln were without power for less than an hour Friday afternoon.

LES spokesperson Rachel Barth told KFOR News a failed capacitor near the 56th and Pine Lake Road substation caused electricity to go out to an area from 38th to 78th Streets, Pine Lake Road to Saltillo Road.

Police were also receiving calls about several traffic signals not working, causing those intersections to be treated as four-way stops and backing up traffic.

If you need to report an outage at anytime, call LES at 1-888-365-2412 or go to the LES website by clicking here.