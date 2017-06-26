Pranksters Make Swatting Calls To LPD

A pair of swatting calls kept Lincoln Police busy Sunday evening.

Both ended up being faked by people with the ability to spoof phone numbers. Police swarmed two different addresses (a home near SW 24th and West “A” Streets and another near 43rd and Adams) around 7 PM, and both victims had no idea that a call had been sent from their number.

In both cases, police believe that the suspects used an app to find and use old phone numbers to make the prank calls.

Police treat all calls as real, and they say that fake calls are a huge waste of resources.