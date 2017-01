A 31-year-old Lincoln woman, who is four months pregnant, was robbed early Wednesday morning as she was walking in the area of 20th and “G” Street.

Lincoln Police say someone ran up from behind and grabbed her purse. A struggle ensued and the woman was hit in the face and neck, leaving superficial cuts on her head.

Police say the woman was treated at a nearby hospital, where she and the baby are fine. The only description police have of the suspect is a dark hoodie and blue jeans.