President Nominates County Attorney Kelly To Be Nebraska’s New U.S. Attorney

Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelly has been nominated by President Trump to to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska.

When contacted by KFOR News Friday morning, Kelly wished not to comment any further until the process was completed, but added it’s “an honor” to be nominated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Stuart has been leading the office since March, when U-S Attorney Deborah Gilg retired.

In a statement from U-S Republican Senator, Deb Fischer, Nebraska’s senior senator said, quote, “Joe Kelly is a highly-respected prosecutor who will put the safety of Nebraska’s families and communities first.”

Nebraska’s other Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, commented in a statement, saying “Joe Kelly is a proven public servant with the humility and honesty that Nebraskans demand and respect. I look forward to working with Joe as he moves through the Judiciary Committee toward confirmation.”

Nebraska’s Treasurer Don Stenberg had lobbied for the job.