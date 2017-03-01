The Price Is Right Live Comes To Lincoln

The Price is Right Live took to Lincoln, Tuesday and thousands flocked to the chance to spin the big wheel.

The Lied Center was full of people who just want to hear the words “come on down”. It was full of smiles, the iconic name tags, and some creative outfits, about 1,700 people filled the early show, and 2,000 were expected for the 7:30 slot.

People of all ages filled the streets around the Lied Center to get in, and with every turn, they just hope to have their name called so they can have their shot to win some big prizes.

For a lot of people the show is a fun day to get out, enjoy the show, and pray they can go home in a new car, but for one winner it’s an emotional experience.

“I watch the show everyday, in fact when my sister was alive, we watched it everyday together and that’s part of why I am hear today, in memory of her and it was pretty awesome i got to spin the wheel,” said contestant Jean Jacobson.

Jean won about 250 dollars and said just being means so much to her and brings back so many memories of her sister.