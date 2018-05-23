Princeton Man Critically Hurt In SUV/Train Crash In SW Lancaster County

A 28-year-old Princeton man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, after his SUV collided with a moving train early Wednesday morning at a crossing about a mile northeast of Crete.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain Tom Brookhouser said Corey Loupin was pinned in his vehicle for at least three hours, when deputies and rescue crews responded around 6:40am to the crossing on SW 142nd Street, just north of Highway 33.

Brookhouser pointed out to reporters Wednesday morning Loupin was trapped for more than three hours, indicating the collision may have happened around 3am. Loupin was extricated by firefighters from Crete and Southwest Rural, then flown by Star Care 5 to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln.

The crossing does not have crossing arms or flashing lights, but is marked with railroad crossing and yield signs.

Brookhouser says they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The SUV was northbound at the time.