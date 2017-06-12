Prison Staff member Arrested

21 year old Corrections Corporal Sarah Murillo was suspended without pay on Friday following her arrest by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Murillo was arrested on Friday at 9:50 a.m. at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution for “Unauthorized Communication with a Prisoner” (Neb. Rev. Stat. 83-417) and lodged in the Johnson County jail. The State Patrol’s investigation into Murillo’s activities is ongoing.

Murillo had been employed at the Tecumseh Prison since July 18, 2016.

“The introduction of contraband can lead to a variety of security breaches and will not be tolerated. Maintaining appropriate boundaries is a key component to safety and security,” said Director Scott R. Frakes.

A prison spokesman said she was not able to confirm the type of “unauthorized communication” that is believed to have taken place between the guard and the inmate. Despite Frakes’ statement that “the introduction of contraband can lead to….security breaches” spokesman Dawn Renee Smith said she was also unable to confirm whether contraband actually changed hands between the two. She added, however, that more information would be available once the investigation is complete.