Prisoner Tries To Escape While Traveling To Court

Dillon Martin was on his way back to the Tecumseh prison from an appearance yesterday (Thursday) afternoon in Lancaster County District Court and tried to escape. While inside the transport van, Martin released a small bag of powder into the air.

The driver and another staff member staff got out of the vehicle. Martin became combative and aggressive with a 3rd staff member, who engaged an electronic restraint device and triggered a chemical agent. When outside staff opened the van door, Martin charged staff, but was taken down and returned to the prison.

Corrections officials haven’t identified the powder