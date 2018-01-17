Promoters Hope To Expand Availability, Enjoyment Of Live Jazz In Lincoln

“Jazz in June” is one of Lincoln’s most familiar local musical brands. There’s a move underway right now to make it even more popular. It also hopes to make more live jazz available in Lincoln year-round, and to provide more education in the Schools about jazz.

Local music promoter Spencer Munson, the coordinator of the annual Jazz in June, is planning a new event: “Jazz in January”. It will be held at the Grand Manse….on Friday, January 26th….

“The Boiler Brewing Company has taken “ownership” of the beautiful old Federal Courtroom on the third floor of the Grand Manse” he said. “We’ve been holding monthly jazz concerts there since October.”

Munson says Jazz In January will bee a fund raiser to help bring in world class performers for the annual outdoor Jazz In June concert series. It’s also, however, intended to raise money to help make in-school workshops and master classes available in Lincoln Public Schools and at UNL

“We’re really trying to bring bigger and better artists for the series, including Grammy Award Winners, We’re also developing a lot of new educational programs.” Munson said performers in the past have conducted programs in Lincoln’s elementary and middle schools, and have conducted Master Classes at UNL. The headliner for Jazz in January will be Mitch Towne, a well known keyboard player from Omaha.

Jazz in January tickets will include admission to the Concert, snacks and desserts. There will also be a cash bar. The event will be Friday, January 26th, 8-11 pm, in the old Federal courtroom on the third floor of the Grand Manse, which is located between 9th and 10th on P Street. Tickets are available at the Boiler Brewing Company, which is also located in the Grand Manse, or on the Jazz In June website..