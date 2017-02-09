Proposal To Ban Lobbyists Buying Senators’ Meals Fails

Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

A proposal to bar lobbyists and special interests from buying Nebraska lawmakers meals at the State Capitol Building during session has stalled in committee. The bill just didn’t get enough support to advance out of the Legislature’s Executive Board. Opposing senators argued it could hurt smaller groups wanting to meet with them. Lobbyists have fed senators for years, pooling their money for meals which lawmakers eat in a private room behind the legislative chamber.

Omaha Senator, Ernie Chambers, who never accepts lobbyists offers, plans to pull the legislation out of committee so the full Legislature has to discuss it.