Proposed Bill Takes Aim At Lobyists

Heartwell Senator, John Keuhn, believes the public’s perception of lawmakers is they spend their 8 years in the Legislature, then become high-paid lobbyists. Senator Keuhn has 4 bills addressing transparency in the lobbying process. One bill prohibit tax dollars for lobbying activities.
Another bill requires statewide elected officials to wait 2 years after their terms are completed before lobbying and their staffs to wait 1 year. Senator Kuehn says he wants all of the lobbying deals to be done in the light of day rather than behind closed doors.