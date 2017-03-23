Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

Heartwell Senator, John Keuhn, believes the public’s perception of lawmakers is they spend their 8 years in the Legislature, then become high-paid lobbyists. Senator Keuhn has 4 bills addressing transparency in the lobbying process. One bill prohibit tax dollars for lobbying activities.

Another bill requires statewide elected officials to wait 2 years after their terms are completed before lobbying and their staffs to wait 1 year. Senator Kuehn says he wants all of the lobbying deals to be done in the light of day rather than behind closed doors.