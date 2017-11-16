Proposed Cuts Released For NU System

In steps to help reduce a budget shortfall, and respond to a tightened State budget, proposed reductions in University of Nebraska Lincoln spending have been released by a special committee to the Academic Planning Committee.

The cuts are mainly focused in the offices of Chancellor and Executive Vice Chancellor, along with the Chief Academic Officer and College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Other reductions include shifting costs for bus service to and from Innovation Campus from state resources to fee revenues, plus consolidating university marketing and communications and reducing budgets for summer school and the Rural Futures Institute and utilities.

The goal system-wide is to reduce operating expenses by $49-million annually. President Hank Bounds announced during the past summer that $19 Million should result from additional tuition revenue, but $30 Million would need to be cut from annual operating expenses. UNL’s current set of proposals totals $4 Million, and a similar set of reductions at UNK is pegged at $2.6 Milion. So far, no cuts have been released by either the UNO or UNMC campus committees.

The proposals will be studied and discussed by the Faculty Senate on each campus, Public Hearings will be held, and the body will deliver its recommendations to Chancellor Ronnie Green.

A second set of proposed budget reductions, which will focus on personnel, will be presented and trigger the next round of discussions Dec. 6. In his late summer announcement, Bounds predicted as many as 100 positions would be eliminated. He stressed at the time, however, that as many of those reductions as possible would be made by attrition and elimination of unfilled jobs rather than layoffs.