Proposed Increase In Speed Limit May Increase Safety Risks On I-80

A five mile per hour raise in the speed limit on Interstate 80, which is a bill that will go before Nebraska Lawmakers, could also mean an increase in crashes and deaths.

That’s according to researchers with the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety.

Jessica Cicchino is a spokesperson with the IIHS and told KFOR listeners on the Paul Durban Show on Wednesday they did a study on increased speed limits over the past two decades. The results show an 8% increase of deaths on Interstates, when the maximum speed limit is raised by 5 mph.

“Faster speeds cut down on reaction time in an emergency. It decreases the amount of time you have to stop to avoid a crash,” Cicchino said.

Under the bill from Gretna Senator John Murante, the speed limit on Interstate 80 would go up from 75 mph to 80 mph and by 5 mph on other major Nebraska highways.

The bill has the backing of Governor Pete Ricketts.