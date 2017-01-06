Pros And Cons Being Heard On Whiteclay Beer Sales

Sheridan County Commissioners are listening to the pros and cons of continuing beer sales in Whiteclay, Nebraska. Commissioners are listening to testimony on the beer license applications of 4 businesses. Those speaking against the licenses are focused on the impact to area residents, especially on the alcohol problems on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

People in favor expressed fear that alcohol related problems wouldn’t go away if Whiteclay is shut down, because adults are going to drink no matter what.