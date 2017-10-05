Prosecutor Doesn’t Plan To File Charges Against Driver In Singer’s Death

Charges won’t be filed related to the death of a country singer after a crash at the Thayer County fairgrounds in Deshler.

Thayer County Attorney Daniel Werner said Thursday the death of Abby Uecker was accidental. She also was known by her stage name, Abby Nicole.

Authorities say the 25-year-old died at a hospital after she was found at the fairgrounds July 23 following an accident involving a utility vehicle. She’d performed with her band the day before after races at the fairgrounds’ Thayer County Speedway.

Werner says the vehicle driver had been drinking before the accident, but had stopped well beforehand. Werner says investigators don’t have an accurate measurement of the driver’s blood alcohol content when the crash occurred.