Protecting Ivory Sales Rejected
By Dale Johnson
|
Jan 12, 2018 @ 8:11 AM
courtesy Nebraska Legislature

Nebraska lawmakers have rejected an effort to restrict ivory sales in an effort to discourage animal poaching.  Senators voted 19-9 in favor of the measure Thursday, six short of what was needed to give it first-round approval.  Federal law already imposes restrictions on ivory in an effort to protect elephants, rhinoceroses and other animals with ivory horns, but the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Burke Harr of Omaha, says it’s generally not a high priority for federal authorities.  Harr says state-level legislation would allow local authorities to enforce the law.  The bill would have included several exceptions for knives, certain musical instruments, antiques and other items to try to address concerns about unintended consequences.  Nevada passed similar legislation earlier this year.

 

