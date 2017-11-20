PSC Announces Keystone XL Route Decision

The Proposed Keystone XL Pipeline has drawn protests in Nebraska and in Washington D.C. during its consideration.

More than 100 protesters gathered Sunday on the steps of the State Capitol building to speak out against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline. The Nebraska Public Service Commission Monday announces where, if at all, the oil pipeline would pass through Nebraska from Canada down to Texas. The PSC could select TransCanada’s preferred route, an alternative route or no route at all.

It would against the law for PSC Commissioners to factor into today’s decision last week’s 210,000 gallon Keystone pipeline oil spill in South Dakota. Nebraska law says the PSC cannot consider spills when deciding if TransCanada’s pipeline from Canada to Texas can pass through Nebraska.

At the site of the spill, TransCanada has sent additional crews and equipment to the spill site. A company spokesman says a drainage ditch near the spill was not polluted by the oil.

