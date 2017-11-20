PSC Says YES To Keystone XL Route

On a 3 to 2 vote, the Nebraska Public Service Commission approved TransCanada’s mainline alternative route through Nebraska of the Keystone XL oil pipeline. Commissioners voting No were Crystal Rhoades and Mary Ridder. Commissioners voting Yes were Rod Johnson, Frank Landis Jr. and Tim Schram. The PSC’s ruling was not TransCanada’s first choice for the $8 billion, 1,179-mile pipeline. Instead, passing an alternative route, which does not travel over the Ogallala Aquifer nor through the Sandhills. The proposed Keystone XL route would cross parts of Montana, South Dakota and most of Nebraska to Steele City, Nebraska. The main opposition group, Bold Nebraska, plans to meet with property owners along the route to discuss strategy, but an appeal is likely.