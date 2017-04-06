Public Hearing Scheduled To Approve Keystone Pipeline

By Greg Smith
|
Apr 6, 7:55 AM

A state commission deciding whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline’s route through Nebraska has scheduled a 5-day public hearing starting tomorrow. The Nebraska Public Service Commission hearing will run Friday through Tuesday at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln. Pipeline developer, TransCanada, is requesting the review as part of its efforts to complete the $8 billion pipeline.

The project faces opposition from environmentalists as well as landowners and Native American tribes.

 