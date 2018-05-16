Public Invited for Feedback in Downtown Master Plan

The public is invited to three events in May regarding development of a new Downtown Lincoln Master Plan. The purpose of the plan is to identify priorities and initiatives that will guide improvements in downtown over the next 10 to 12 years. The events are as follows:

Open Studio, 1:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 22 and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 333 S. 21st Street. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with consultants and City staff as they develop and refine master plan ideas. No presentations are planned, and the public is welcome to visit any time during the event.

Open House, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 333 S. 21st Street. Concepts developed at the Open Studio will be included in “interactive idea stations” at this event. Topics will include economic development, innovation, business opportunities, transportation, connectivity, housing, amenities and services. Consultants and City staff will be available to answer questions and collect additional input.

Registration is not required, and free parking will be available in the lot north of The Mill and Allo building, 330 S. 21st Street. Accessible parking will be available directly north of the building at 333 S. 21st.

To learn more about the Downtown Master Plan and complete a survey, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: downtown) or plandowntown.com. LNKTV’s video of the April 10 Open House at the Rococo is also available on that website. The event featured a presentation on “Global Trends Affecting Downtowns” by Brad Segal, of Progressive Urban Management Associates.