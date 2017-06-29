Public Meeting Set For Keyston XL Pipeline

More comments from landowners, environmentalists and concerned citizens at a Public Service Commission hearing in Norfolk on the Keystone XL oil pipeline. Remarks were similar to those made at previously public meetings in York and O’Neill. One landowner asked commissioners how they will protect the aquifer.

Others supported the pipeline for its economic boost to the state. Previous public meetings are leading up to a 5-day legal hearing in Lincoln beginning August 7th at the Cornhusker Marriot Hotel.