Public Pools Open May 26

Lincoln’s nine public pools will open for the season Saturday, May 26. Residents are encouraged to buy pool passes and to register for swimming lessons and other aquatic programs at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

The neighborhood pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Eden, Irving and Woods — are open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily. All neighborhood pools will host Family Swim Nights from 6 to 8 p.m. for $9 per family. Event nights vary by location. Season pass rates at neighborhood pools are $68 for youth (ages 3 to 17), $91 for adults (age 18 and up) and $193 for families. The family pass is good for two adults and up to four children. Additional children can be added to the pass for $25 each.

The Highlands and University Place Aquatic Centers are open from 1 to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Season pass rates at the aquatic centers are $77 for youth, $101 for adults and $216 for families.

The last day of the regular pool season at neighborhood pools and aquatic centers is August 12. Daily rates can be found at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Star City Shores will be open from 12:30 to 8 p.m. daily during the regular season. Extended season hours are from 3:30 to 7 p.m. August 13 through 17, and from 12:30 to 6 p.m. August 18 and 19. Season pass rates are $83 for youth, $105 for adults and $228 for families.

Swimming lessons for all ages and skill levels start June 4 and 18, and July 9 and 23. For more information, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7847 (extension 4). The website also includes information on the middle school Night Splash, pool rentals and Dog Splash event at the end of the season.

The sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and “U” streets is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Admission is free. The sprayground at Wood Parks, South 33rd and “J” streets, has the same hours and admission fee as the Woods Pool.

Public pool locations and phone numbers are as follows: