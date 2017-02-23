Public Safety Director Addresses Criticism Toward Law Enforcement Following Protest Outside Luncheon (AUDIO)

Lincoln’s Public Safety Director Tom Casady was frustrated by criticism that law enforcement representatives and security did not intervene when protesters became active inside the Grand Manse on Tuesday afternoon, where Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator Deb Fischer spoke to the Lincoln Independent Business Association in a private luncheon, where the media was not allowed.

Casady told KFOR’s Chris and Carol Mornings on Thursday it’s frustrating to have people pushing their agenda and putting the police in the middle of their political disputes.

“I don’t like it one bit,” Casady said. “That’s our job. We’ll do the best we can with it. But some of these hotheads need to kind of rethink their criticism, in my estimation.”

There were reports of protesters banging on the windows outside of the room where the LIBA luncheon was taking place. But Casady said protesters were not trespassing inside the Grand Manse.

“You don’t have a right to be free from every annoyance that happens in life,” Casady added. “Tense issues like this when a protest takes place, there’s going to be some shouting and yelling. And to some extent, you’re going to have to put up with a little bit of that.”

Protest organizers say they hope these grassroots efforts will attract independent voters for the 2018 elections, showing solidarity with them on key issues and hoping to turn the grassroots energy into votes. Protesters simply say they want Senator Fischer to hear their message, fight for refugees, workers and women.