Public Safety Sales Tax Funding To End October 1st

Good news when it comes to paying for the Lincoln’s new 911 emergency radio system and four new fire stations.

Total cost for both projects will come in under the revenue collected, according to Mayor Chris Beutler. The voter approved 1/4 cent in Lincoln’s sales and use tax will end October 1st.

That resolution goes before the Lincoln City Council on Monday. Roy Christensen is the Council chair and says they plan to end the tax on October 1st, unless both the Council and mayor agree to end it sooner.

What lies on the horizon, though, is a recommendation from the Lincoln Transportation Coalition for voters to consider a new sales tax proposal to fund city street improvements.

“The same growth that created our need for new fire stations has created the need for more street repair and new streets,” Beutler said. “That is a possibility that Lincoln residents will be evaluating in the coming months. I’m hopeful that new Police Officers and new Firefighters might also be party of that conversation. As we consider a new community decision, it is worth a review of our last community decision. As the resolution being introduced indicates, we set priorities, we executed, we kept the costs under available revenues and now City Hall is doing exactly as the voters instructed by ending the tax.”

Information on the public safety sales tax, including revenues and expenses, has been available since the beginning of the project at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: public safety). The website also includes the minutes of meetings of the citizen oversight committee which has been monitoring the projects.

