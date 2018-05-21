PWBA Tour To Make Lincoln Stop In 2019

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) will kick off its 2019 tour schedule with four stops in the Midwest that will include the season’s first major.

Once again, the stepladder finals of all four PWBA Tour majors plus three elite-field events will be televised from the host centers on CBS Sports Network in 2019. The PWBA will provide live coverage of all preliminary rounds and the stepladder finals of six standard events via livestream.

“We’re excited to have the schedule in place for next season and appreciate the support we have received from proprietors throughout the country,” PWBA Director of Operations Tennelle Milligan said. “It seems like we just started this journey, so it’s hard to believe 2019 will be the PWBA Tour’s fifth season. We look forward to taking the PWBA Tour to fans in areas we have yet to visit and can’t wait to return to the places where fans have shown their support during the first four seasons.”

The 2019 season will start April 25 when the PWBA Tour makes its first trip to Cleveland for the Greater Cleveland Open at Yorktown Lanes. The tour then will hit familiar stops for the PWBA Twin Cities Open (May 2-4) at Cedarvale Lanes in Eagan, Minnesota, and the PWBA Lincoln Open (May 9-11) at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The United States Bowling Congress Queens, set for May 15-21 at Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kansas, will be the first major of the 2019 PWBA Tour season. The 2019 USBC Queens will take place in the same venue that will serve as host of the 2019 USBC Women’s Championships, which celebrates its 100th edition in 2019.

The West swing of the 2019 PWBA Tour schedule starts in California with the PWBA Sonoma County Open (May 30-June 1) in Rohnert Park, California, before the PWBA Tour makes its first trip to Arizona for the PWBA Tucson Open (June 6-8) at Tucson’s Golden Pin Lanes. For the third consecutive season, the PWBA Fountain Valley Open (June 13-15) will be held in Fountain Valley, California.

The U.S. Women’s Open is set for June 16-23 in 2019. Texas Station in Las Vegas will be the host center of the season’s second major.

The final leg of the 2019 PWBA Tour will feature three elite-field events before the season concludes with two majors. Elite-field events, which are being introduced this season, feature 32-player fields – the top 24 players on the PWBA points list after eight events plus eight players who earn their way into the field through an on-site eight-game qualifier each week.

The PWBA returns for a second time to Silver Lanes in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Aug. 1-3 for the PWBA East Hartford Open, followed by the Louisville Open (Aug. 8-10) at Executive Strike and Spare in Louisville, Kentucky, and the PWBA Orlando Open (Aug. 15-17) at Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Buffaloe Lanes North, in Raleigh, North Carolina, will serve as host center for the PWBA Players Championship, set for Aug. 21-25.

The site of the 2019 PWBA Tour Championship, which brings together the top 16 players from the season, will be announced later.

Visit PWBA.com for complete information about the PWBA Tour including the schedule, player biographies and more.

2019 PWBA Tour schedule

April 25-27 – PWBA Greater Cleveland Open, Yorktown Lanes, Cleveland

May 2-4 – PWBA Twin Cities Open, Cedarvale Lanes, Eagan, Minn.

May 9-11 – PWBA Lincoln Open, Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln, Neb.

May 15-21 – USBC Queens, Northrock Lanes, Wichita, Kan.

May 30- June 1 – PWBA Sonoma County Open, Double Decker Lanes, Rohnert Park, Calif.

June 6-8 – PWBA Tucson Open, Golden Pin Lanes, Tucson, Ariz.

June 13-15 – PWBA Fountain Valley Open, Fountain Bowl, Fountain Valley, Calif.

June 16-23 – U.S. Women’s Open, Texas Station, Las Vegas

July 25-28 – Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles, Copperfield Bowl, Houston

Aug. 1-3 – PWBA East Hartford Open, Silver Lanes, East Hartford, Conn.

Aug. 8-10 – PWBA Louisville Open, Executive Strike and Spare, Louisville, Ky.

Aug. 15-17 – PWBA Orlando Open, Boardwalk Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

Aug. 21-25 – PWBA Players Championship, Buffaloe Lanes North, Raleigh, N.C.

TBD – PWBA Tour Championship