Quick Knock Down of Trash Can Fire Inside Southeast Lincoln Home

Just a small amount of damage, but it could have been worse. Cigarettes tossed into a trash can started a fire right before 9am Thursday inside a garage in the 7200 block of Rachel Road, which is near 70th and Yankee Hill Road.

LFR Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg told KFOR News it took the first arriving crews eight minutes to get to the scene, mainly due to not having a city fire station close to the neighborhood. But it took only a few minutes to get the fire knocked down.

No one was hurt and people living there will be able to stay. Gegg says there was very little smoke that got into the house. Damage estimates are at a little more than $4,500.