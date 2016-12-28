Rare December Tornado Confirmed In South Central Nebraska

FILE PHOTO: Tornado near Nehawka on Monday May 9, 2016. (Photo Courtesy of YouTube)

The National Weather Service on Wednesday confirmed that a tornado touched down briefly in south-central Nebraska on Christmas Day.

The EF1 twister carried peak winds of an estimated 100 mph and touched down at 11:50 a.m. Sunday about three miles south of Funk in Phelps County and lifted three minutes later.

No injuries have been reported. The tornado damaged at least six power poles and four center pivot irrigation systems.

It’s the latest confirmed Nebraska tornado in a calendar year since 1950 and the first December tornado in the state since Dec. 13, 1975, when a twister touched down near Chester in Thayer County and another hit near Steinauer in Pawnee County.