Raybould Plans To Run For U.S. Senate

Lincoln City Council member and business executive Jane Raybould is planning to run against Nebraska Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer when her seat is up for re-election.

Raybould told KFOR News Friday morning she’s not happy with the performance of Fischer in her first term.

Raybould says she’s been a moderate voice, bringing people from both sides of the aisle together to lower property taxes and ensure employee retirement funds are solvent.

Before being elected to the City Council, Raybould served on the Lancaster County Board and was a running mate of Democrat Chuck Hassebrook’s bid for Governor in 2014.

A Pius X High School and Creighton University graduate, Raybould and her brother, Pat, own and operate Lincoln-based B&R Stores, Inc., which own the Russ’s Market and Super Saver grocery stores in Nebraska and Iowa.