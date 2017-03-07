“Reading-to-Pass” Bill Draws Strong Objections

A bill before the legislature would require that students be able to read in order to pass from the third to the fourth grade. Senator LuAnn Linehan of Omaha told the Education Committee tuesday that illiteracy correlates highly with a lot of problems.

“Of all the juveniles entering into the Court system, 85% are functionally illiterate. The same can be said for 60% of all prison inmates. Over 75% of welfare recipients are illiterate.”

Senator Linehan wants testing in the 3rd grade, saying students begin reading to learn in the 4th grade.

“Nearly 90% of students who fail to earn a high school diploma were struggling readers in the 3rd grade” she said. “High School Dropouts cost the rest of us $240 Billion a year in Social Services and lost tax revenues.”

She said the end of the third grade is a particularly important spot at which to test for reading ability. “If you move on to the fourth grade and you’re studying Social Science, History of Nebraska, they give you a book, and you can’t read the book.”

The bill, L.B. 651, would make reading ability one of the criteria for passage from third to fourth grade.

The bill drew a long line of opponents.

Grant Norgaar, Superintendent of Schools in McCook, said it’s not necessary. “I believe that School Officials, Teachers and Educators are the experts when it comes to reading education.” He said most Public Schools do a good job of identifying those struggling with reading and provide help without legislation.

Dr. Jeanette Eileen Jones-Vizansky, the Head of the Lincoln Chapter of the NAACP, said her group opposes the bill because it would disproportionately affect minority and disadvantaged students negatively.

A long line of additional witnesses told the Education Committee that education should be a local matter as much as possible. Others said students with conditions such as dyslexia and learning disabilities might be misdiagnosed or held back unfairly if the bill were to become law.

It will be up to the Education Committee to determine whether to advance the bill to the full Legislature for debate.