The Real Donald Trump

Which Donald Trump did we see on Tuesday night (Feb 28th?).

The press doesn’t know what to make of this new, non-divisive, dare we say “presidential,” Trump. If his goal is to keep us on our toes, then mission accomplished. But there are two sides to every speech. The first is how the speaker presents themselves. Confident? Smooth? Do they stay on topic?

The second is the actual content of the speech. And despite his presidential delivery, this is where Trump had more than a few hiccups. But this is to be expected. Much of his data was cherry-picked or dubious at best. Some of his information was simply wrong as many fact-checkers have proven.

But there’s no denying that this was the best speech he has given so far. He seemed to break out of campaign mode and focus on his agenda. There wasn’t much detail, but with the bar set so low, he didn’t need to do much to score big.