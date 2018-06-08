Recent Celebrity Suicides Raising Further Awareness On Prevention

Suicide prevention a top subject, after American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has taken his own life, 3 days after handbag designer Kate Spade took her own life.

KFOR NEWS on Friday reached out to Dr. David Miers, Counseling and Program Development Manager at Bryan Medical Center. He said celebrity suicides open a discussion about suicide with a broader audience.

“Even if a person is a celebrity and appears to have everything, they’re human and individuals just like everyone else. They may have things going on in their lives that we don’t see,” Dr. Miers said.

Bourdain was found dead at age 61 on Friday in his hotel room in France. He’d been working on a project for CNN, which called the death a suicide.

Dr. Miers adds people thinking about suicide should call the National Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.