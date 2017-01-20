Recycle Lincoln Effort To Go Before Council

A new recycling ordinance through Recycle Lincoln will be introduced at Monday’s Lincoln City Council meeting, banning cardboard from going into the City Landfill, starting April 1, 2018.

Under the ordinance, all refuse haulers will have curbside recycling service available to any home or business that chooses to subscribe. This means not expanding the city landfill, where Mayor Chris Beutler says it will save millions dollars.

Beutler says the City will expand capacity at the free recycling drop-off sites. Recycling centers and haulers will report annually on materials collected and customers served. The ordinance does not include penalties for those who violate the ban.