Blood shortages get worse this time of year. People get busy with summer activities and forget to volunteer. A recent survey of Red Cross blood donors found more than 73% have vacation plans this summer.

Tough timing because the American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage right now. Blood donations have fallen short the past 2 months. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or we have a phone number. (1-800-RED CROSS)