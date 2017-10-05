Regents Approve Building Projects, Honor Former Team Doctor

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents Thursday took the next steps in Four Major Building Projects on the University’s Lincoln campus. They hired Clark Enersen Partners to design the new $14 Million gymnastics training facility that will be added on to the Devaney Center. They hired Sinclair Hille Architects to design the $40 Million renovation of Mable Lee Hall at 14th and Vine. They OK’d the naming of the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, and placement of the Center in the former Nebraska Bookstore Building in downtown Lincoln. They also OK’d plans for a $26 million renovation of the East Campus Student Union.

Clark Enersen Partners will be paid just over $1 Million to design the Gymnastics facility. Construction is expected to start in August, 2018, and to be finished by December of 2019. Sinclair Hille will be paid $2.6 Million for the design of the Mabel Lee hall renovation. It’s expected to begin in October, 2019, and to be finished by May of 2021.

The Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts is being established by a $20 Million grant from the Carson Foundation. Conversion of the north half of the former Nebraska Bookstore Building in downtown Lincoln is expected to begin in July of 2018, and to be finished by July of 2019.

The East Campus Student Union Renovation is expected to be done in stages, in order to allow use throughout the project. The first phase is scheduled to begin in July of 2018, with completion expected by August of 2020.

The Regents also approved naming the Athletic Medicine Center in Memorial Stadium “The Dr. Pat Clare Athletic Medicine Center”. Clare was a Husker Football Player and Captain from 1959 to 1963, and was one of the program’s first athletic All-Americans. He served as the team physician from 1973 until his retirement in 2015.

“I don’t think most people can appreciate the contribution he made” said N-U Regent Jim Pillen, who was also a Husker Football player. “The time away from his family, from his practice, for the betterment of our athletic program.” Pillen called it an extraordinary commitment. “Any of us that had the privilege to be around it are incredibly appreciative, not only of his medical but he just had the ability to make us all better. A special human being.”