Regents Approve New Free Speech Policy

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents passed a new policy on freedom of speech Thursday. Work on the policy was triggered by an incident last August in which two teaching assistants were accused of harassing a student who was recruiting members for acampus conservative organization.

The policy says the university is committed to free speech, but also instructed each campus to designate which places may be used as public forums and which may not. It also calls for a review of curriculum to make sure that an appreciation of the First Amendment is being adequately taught.

An attempt to pass a resolution opposing a pending bill in the legislature, introduced by Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, was amended and passing as a general statement opposing legislative control of campus speech. The bill originally targeted in Pillen’s resolution, LB 781, sponsored by Hastings Senator Steve Halloran, lays out specific steps each campus would be required to take in order to insure compliance with the First Amendment.