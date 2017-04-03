Regional Qualifiers Set In Nebraska For Omaha Web.com Event

Golfers with Nebraska ties can compete for a spot in the Web.com Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Regional 18-hole qualifiers will be held at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island on May 31 and at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club in Lincoln on June 22. The top 20 at each regional advance to a final qualifier at ArborLinks in Nebraska City on July 6.

The winner there earns an exemption into the Pinnacle Bank Championship at the Club at Indiana Creek July 17-23.

The qualifiers are open to any pro or amateur with a 4.0 handicap index or better. Golfers also must be current legal residents of Nebraska, Nebraska Section PGA members and apprentices, students or graduates of Nebraska colleges, or graduates of a state high school.