REMEMBERING MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.: Lincoln Area Students Rally To Carry King’s Vision

If the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior were alive, he would have been 89-years-old on Monday.

It’s been nearly 50 years since his assassination and several school-aged kids gathered for the 23rd Youth Rally and March here in Lincoln to carry on his dream of freedom and equality for everyone.

During a pre-rally at UNL’s Student Union, emcee and motivational speaker Jarell Roach told folks in attendance the first national observance of Dr. King was January 20, 1986 and was to be observed every third Monday in January.

Roach added, “the intention was the holiday to serve as a time for Americans to reflect on the principles of racial equality and non-violent social change, elevated by Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.”

Students also took a pledge before marching in single-digit temperatures to the State Capitol for the Call To Action rally that was held inside the Warner Legislative Chamber.

Lincoln area high school students put on multiple performances, reenactments, and speeches in the chamber, remembering peace advocates. Lincoln Senator Patty Pansing-Brooks was among the Youth Rally attendees, commending the students who took to the stage to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “It is powerful to hear young voices talking about discrimination, talking about empowerment, talking about hope and the ability to move on and be strong together.”