REMEMBERING SEPT. 11, 2001: 9-11 Memorial At Wyuka Honors Victims, First Responders

Picture of the 9-11 Memorial Monument at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln to honor the victims and first responders after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Two red steel I-beams represent the twin towers at the World Trade Center, which was destroyed during the terrorist attacks in New York City. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

Flowers were laid at the base of the 9/11 Memorial Monument inside Wyuka Cemetery on Monday to honor those who died and the local first responders after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Diane Bartels with the Wyuka Historical Foundation says the monument with the steel I-beams painted in red helps in symbolizing the World Trade Center towers that were destroyed. It honors those people who died and the first response teams, like Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue team Task Force One, who helped in the recovery.

Bartels says 9/11 is an important day for everyone to remember.

“These men and women were part of families. They were part of our country,” she said. “In some cases, they were very young and they did not have the opportunity to grow up. From everything I can remember about them, they were individuals who would have made lasting impressions on our country.”

Bartels told KFOR News the steal I-beams at the memorial were installed by Kingery Construction sometime after 2002, which replaced the twin beams or search lights used for people to come by and remember the victims.