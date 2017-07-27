Repair Work To Start On Mopac Trail Bridge

If you use the Mopac Trail to bike, walk or run, here’s something to keep in mind for next week. Starting Tuesday, August 1, the bridge over 48th Street north of Vine Street will be closed through next Friday, August 4 for repairs. Detours include exiting the trail north at McAdams Park, then follow 44th Street to Orchard. Take Orchard eastward and use the crosswalk on 48th Street to Riley Elementary School, then follow the sidewalk around the west and south sides of the building to get back on the trail.